Honda U-Go electric scooter might make an impact in India if launched in the upcoming years

When it comes to technology and refinement in automobiles, Honda is one of the best across the globe. The company has proved this in the case of four-wheelers as well as two-wheelers. Honda also offers electric scooters in the International market. The Honda U-Go electric scooter which is already available in the international markets can work well in India if launched in the future.

The electric scooter offers a highly durable quality and has been received well in the International markets. We have mentioned the specs of the electric scooter. We are even hopeful about its launch in India at some point in India.

The scooter was launched in China too and its launch price was CNY 7999. The price is for the high-end product which had a top speed of 53 kmph and range of 65km. Users can increase the range by using appropriate battery packs up to 130km.

If somebody wanted a more affordable version of the Honda U-Go, they could prefer one with to speed of 43kmph. It costs CNY 7499. This variant has an 800W hub with lithium-ion battery pack of 48V 30Ah. The first variant got a 1200W hub with lithium-ion battery pack of 48V 30Ah.

Under-seat storage of the e-scooter is up to 26 litres. The scooter also gets LED DRL, an LED headlight on it. While the base variant offered 1.2kW power, the top variant offered 1.8kW power.