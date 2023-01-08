Honda to launch new Electric scooter debut on January 23, Might be an Activa EV

Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda is planning to introduce a new Honda electric scooter in India on January 23, 2023. The new Honda electric scooter is expected to come fitted with swappable batteries. Honda has not released any information about the electric vehicle yet.

The Japanese two-wheeler maker recently sent a Block Your Date invite along with a caption “Get Ready to FIND A NEW SMART” for August 23, 2023. The invite also includes a picture suggesting future meets the present.

According to reports, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India are rumored to be working together on the electric version of its top-selling Activa scooter. Once it gets launched, the scooter will compete against the likes of the TVS iQube Electric, Ather 450X, Simple Energy One and Bounce Infinity E1.

Recently, Honda started its battery-swapping service together with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) called Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. It is the brand’s subsidiary to begin battery swap service in India. The company has revealed that this battery pack service will initially be used for electric auto rickshaws. Later, this service will also be used for Honda’s future electric two-wheelers with swappable batteries.

Previous reports claim that Honda plans to aggressively localize components for its electric two-wheelers. The battery swapping options will allow Honda to keep the initial purchase cost affordable, and this also eliminates range anxiety.

Meanwhile, Honda is planning to introduce 10 or more electric models globally by 2025. The company is also developing two commuter electric two wheelers that will be exclusively launched across Asia, Japan and Europe. It is expected that the new Honda electric scooter for India could debut on January 23, 2023.