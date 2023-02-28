Honda to launch new 100 cc bike on March 15, To rival Splendor

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it will launch a new 100 cc commuter bike in India on March 15. The upcoming motorcycle will directly rival the Hero Splendor, which has been dominating the segment for many years now and the best-selling bike of the country as well.

The Japanese automaker has announced that it will introduce the new bike at aevent in Mumbai. Apart from this, there is no other information regarding the upcoming 100 cc bike of Honda.

This new motorcycle will in all likelihood comply with the new OBD 2 (On-Board Diagnostics) norms that will kick in starting from April.

The bike will reportedly have some similar designs as the brand’s current CG Dream series motorcycles, which are currently available in International markets.

Currently, Honda has the CD110 and Livo in the 100-110 cc segment in the Indian market. However, they are priced higher than other options in the segment. So, the upcoming 100cc Honda commuter motorcycle is speculated to have a much lower price.

The name of the motorcycle is yet to be revealed, but the invitation for the launch event states “Shining Future”, which indicates that it might carry the CB Shine moniker.

The bike will most likely to be powered by a 100 cc engine that may produce 8 bhp and 8 Nm of torque. The engine could be coupled with a 5-speed gearbox.

Earlier, the brand had also confirmed that they will be introducing its first electric scooter in India by next year. It will have a top speed of 50 km/h and will not have a swappable battery. However, the company is most likely to launch another electric offering with a swappable battery.