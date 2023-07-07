Honda teases new scooter, will it be the Dio 125

From the headlight and other parts of the scooter it seems that the scooter will be quite similar to the Honda Dio.

By Pratyay 0
Honda Dio 125

Honda has teased the launch of a new scooter for the Indian market. From the headlight and other parts of the scooter it seems that the scooter will be quite similar to the Honda Dio. It will be the third 125cc scooter of the Honda, if it launches with a 125cc engine. Honda already offers Activa 125 and the Grazia in the 125cc segment.

We expect that the Honda Dio 125 will be offered with the same 125cc engine that is offered in the other products of the company. We will get a 123.9cc, air-cooled engine that produces 8.18 bhp and peak torque of 10.3. However, we can assume that the Dio 125 might get a newly tuned engine that will produce more power and torque. It is expected that the scooter will offer H-Smart system that comes with a smart key.

The other key elements that are offered on the scooter include LED lighting, side-stand cut –off and much more.

Recently, Honda launched the latest version of the Dio H-Smart with keyless functionality. The Honda Dio H-Smart continues to draw its power from a 110cc engine that generates 7.6 hp and 8.9 Nm of torque. The model of the scooter gets a price tag of Rs 77,712 (ex-showroom Delhi).

