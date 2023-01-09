Honda teases its upcoming SUV for the Indian market, launch expected in 2023 summer

Honda has teased the launch of a new SUV in the Indian market. The Japanese car manufacturer has presented a silhouette of the upcoming SUV on its official social media handle today. Honda Car India has also mentioned that the SUV will be launched in the summer of 2023.

Apart from the post, Honda Car India has not revealed any specifications of the upcoming car. From the teaser, we can see that the SUV will offer beefy design along with sharp design. At the front, the SUV has LED DRLs above the grille while the headlights are present below them. The logo of the car is placed on the grille and is in between the LED DRLs.

The new SUV by the company is expected to be based on the Amaze Platform. We did find some similarities in the front profile with that of the Amaze (which may be different in real life). We expect the SUV to offer the latest 12.3-inch infotainment screen along with the 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster. In terms of safety, the SUV is expected to offer Honda Sensing ADAS suite.

When it comes to the engine of the SUV, it is expected that the new Honda SUV will offer a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is present in the Honda City. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine might be paired with a 5-speed manual, CVT/ automatic transmission. There is also a possibility of a strong-hybrid powertrain on the SUV.

Even though the size of the SUV is unknown, we expect it to be a sub-2 meter SUV and compete with the likes of Nexon or Brezza. If the SUV is more than 2 meters in length, it will go against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara/ Toyota Hyryder. Given the tough competition in the SUV space in India, the upcoming Honda SUV is expected to be priced competitively.