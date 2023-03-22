Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Honda teases Activa 125 H-Smart scooter, to get launched soon

It is assumed that the H-Smart variant of Activa 125 will be launched very soon. The company has teased about the same too.

Automobile
By Pratyay 0
Honda Activa 125 H-Smart
Representational Image (Credit: Honda)

Recently Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India had launched Activa 6G H-smart variant in India. It is assumed that the H-Smart variant of Activa 125 will be launched very soon. The company has teased about the same too. As expected the Activa 125 H-Smart will be top of the line-up variant and will be the most expensive variant.

Features

The Honda Activa 125 H-Smart will get an electronic key fob just like the 6G Activa H-Smart variant. A bunch of features are offered on the H-smart variant and they offer you convenience on a regular basis. We hope that the features are similar to the 6G Activa H-Smart and that includes- smart find, smart unlock and smart start.

Smart Find

The Smart Find feature will help you identify your Honda Activa in a crowded place. In order to find your scooter, you just need to click the ‘Answer Back Button’ on your key. This will activate the four winkers of your Activa and they will start blinking.

Smart Unlock

The Smart Unlock feature enables the knob in the scooter if it is located within 2 meters of the scooter. Users just have to push and rotate the knob in order to perform various operations like seat, fuel cap, and handle unlock.

Smart Start

The Smart Start feature enables you to start your scooter without a physical key. Once a user is within 2 meters of the scooter he has to do is to push the knob- the LED Smart Key indicator on the speedometer will come on – then just rotate the knob to turn on the ignition and start the engine with the Start/Stop switch.

The dash will offer information like real-time mileage, average mileage and distance to empty too.

As of now, the Honda Activa 125 H-Smart is offered in three variants and that include Drum (Rs 77,743), Drum alloy (Rs 81,411) and Disc (Rs 84,916). All price are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Pratyay 3163 news

Pratyay is currently working as a Content Writer with kalingatv.com. He mostly manages the technology and automobile section of the website.

