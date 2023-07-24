Honda SP 160 based on the Honda Unicorn to be launched in India soon

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India or HMSI is expected to launch a 160cc motorcycle in India that will be based on the Unicorn. The Honda SP 160 will offer the same engine as well as chassis of the Unicorn. However, the design element of the Honda SP 160 will have its similarity with its younger sibling i.e.SP 125.

According to reports by Autocar India, the Honda SP 160 will be launched in the upcoming festive season. Autocar India has also mentioned (confirmed) that the motorcycle will be named SP160. When it comes to the engine, the SP 160 will be powered by 162.7cc, single-cylinder engine (OBD-2 compliant) that will churn 12.9hp of power at 7500rpm and 14Nm torque at 5,500rpm. There will be a 5-speed gearbox offered on the motorcycle.

The SP 160 will be offered with a relatively smaller fuel tank whose capacity will be 12-litres. However, the weight of the motorcycle will be 2kg more at 141kg. The Honda SP160 will be offered with 17-inch wheels as opposed to the Unicorn’s 18-inch wheels. When it comes to the braking department, the SP160 will get a 276mm front disc and 220mm disc or 130mm drum brake. This means that the motorcycle will get multiple variants.

When it comes to price, it is important to mention that Honda Unicorn is priced at Rs 1,09,800. The Honda SP 160 will be priced similarly to the price of the Uniform.

NB: The price mentioned in the article is ex-showroom, India.