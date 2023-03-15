Honda Shine 100cc commuter motorcycle launched in India, check price and specs

Honda has finally launched a 100cc motorcycle in the Indian market which can go toe to toe with the Hero Splendor. The new motorcycle is Honda Shine 100 and it is expected to attract buyers who want a motorcycle to meet their commuting needs. To be precise Hero Splendor has been the king of the 100cc commuter segment and users have trusted the bike for more than two decades. With the launch of Shine 100 the manufacturer wants to get a share of 100cc motorcycle market.

Engine

The Honda Shine 100 is powered by a 100cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that generates 7.5 bhp of power and 8.05 Nm of torque. The engine gets a fuel-injection featurealong with eSP technology. It is needless to say that the engine is compliant to the latest BS6 RDE regulations. A PGM-Fi fuel injection system on the Shine 100 offers an improved fuel economy of 65kmpl (expected).

Design and specs

The Honda Shine 100 gets a design that is similar to the Shine 125. The design elements like the front cowl, bold tail lamp and sleek distinguished muffler are borrowed from the older sibling. The seat height of the motorcycle is 786 mm while the ground clearance is 168 mm. The wheelbase of the motorcycle is 1245mm. The bike gets Combi-Brake System (CBS) too. The motorcycle is available in five colour combinations including- Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes

Warranty

In terms of warranty, the Shine 100 gets a 6-year warranty package. While 3 years standard warranty is offered on the motorcycle, it gets 3 years optional extended warranty too.

Price

The price of the motorcycle is Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom) and is limited for a certain time only. The bookings for the motorcycle have started from today across various authorised dealerships. The deliveries will start from May 2023.