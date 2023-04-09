Honda recalls 2022 Edition of Honda CB300R in India, Know why

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has recalled one of its bike sold through BigWing dealerships in India. HMSI has recalled around 2000 units of 2022 Edition of the Honda CB300R in India. The company will fix the motorcycles without charging a penny from the owners of the motorcycles. The recall has been made in order to fix a manufacturing defect in the right crankcase cover of the engine.

Due to the manufacturing defect, the sealing plug might become loose due to heat-induced low retention force. And if the sealing plug comes out, it will cause engine oil leakage and there are chances of fire due to it. Ultimately the rider will get injured due to it. Honda will contact the customers through call, email, or SMS and ask them to visit the nearest BigWing dealership. After a proper inspection, the motorcycle will be fixed free of cost.

Customers who own a CB300R (2022 edition) can also check the official BigWing website and check whether their bike is recalled or not.

Honda CB300R 2022 model is powered by a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and is coupled with 6-speed gearbox. The engine churns out 31 bhp of power at 9000 rpm and a peak torque of 27.5 Nm at 6500 rpm.

In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets a USD Showa suspension at the front while the rear is managed by a mono-shock suspension. The brakes of the bike are handled by disc brakes at the front as well as at the rear. While the front brake is 296mm the rear brake is 220mm. Honda offers dual-channel ABS as a standard setup in the motorcycle