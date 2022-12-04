Honda offers up to Rs 72,300 on Honda cars for December 2022

It’s the end of the year 2022 and various car manufacturers are offering great offers. Honda is offering up to Rs 72,300 discount on its cars sold in India for the month of December 2022. Buyers get amazing discounts on fifth-generation and fourth-generation City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz. The benefits offered on Honda cars include cash discount, corporate benefits and exchange benefits.

The discounts applicable on the Honda cars are mentioned below in detail.

Honda City

The company offers up to Rs 72,145 discount on the 5th generation of Honda City sedan. The fifth-generation Honda City gets a cash discount of Rs 30,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs 32,145. The exchange discount on the car is Rs 20,000, while the loyalty bonus is Rs 5,000. Similarly, an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 is available on the car. Similarly, loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 is available on the car.

On the other hand, the 4th generation of Honda City gets benefits up to Rs 5,000. The car gets a discount in the form of a loyalty bonus.

However, the Hybrid version of the car does not get any discount for the period.

Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz is offered discounts of up to Rs 37,047 on for the month of December. A cash discount of Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 12,047 is offered on the car. Users can also get Rs 7,000 exchange discount too. Additionally, a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is available on Jazz.

Honda WR-V

This Honda WR-V is offered with a discount up to Rs 72,340. The discounts offered on the car include cash discount of Rs 30,000 or free accessories worth Rs 35,340. A car exchange benefit worth Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 7000 is also available on the car. A loyalty bonus of Rs 5000 and corporate discount worth of Rs 5000 is also available on the car.

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze receives up to Rs 43,144 discount during this December. The cash discount on the car is Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 12,144. The loyalty bonus is Rs 5,000 while the corporate discount is worth Rs 3,000.

(Note: The discount on the cars varies from city to city. Customers should contact their nearest Honda car dealer in order to check the exact rates.)