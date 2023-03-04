Honda Mid-Size SUV launch timeline revealed

The Japanese multinational automaker Honda Motor has announced that it will be launching an all-new mid-size SUV in the Indian market. It will take on the rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and a ton of others. The launch timeline of the upcoming mid-size SUV has been revealed.

Now the company official has revealed that this SUV will be having its official launch in Mid 2023. This new SUV will see a global debut in the coming months and will go on sale in India first.

Additionally, the company has also announced that it willadd one new model to its India portfolio every year from 2023 .

Kunal Behl, vice-president, marketing and sales, for Honda Cars India, said, “We are launching the new SUV (sport utility vehicle) in mid 2023. we plan to launch at least one new car every year…So overall things are getting much stronger. It is a strong message to customers that India is a very important market for Honda Cars India. India is a growth story… It is the third largest player in the world. It makes no sense to exit this market,”

The Marketing and Sales head further revealed Honda Cars India’s plan for expansion. He stated, to lower fixed costs and boost operational efficiencies, certain difficult choices were made, including downsizing and reorganizing activities. He mentioned that the company is investing Rs 260 crore modernizing and refurbishing dealerships around the nation.

HCIL’s president and CEO Takuya Tsumura, said that the company’s plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan is set to increase its daily vehicle manufacturing from 540 vehicles to up to 660 vehicles, starting April 2023, when it will be closer to launching the new SUV.

Honda Cars India launched a facelifted variant of the new City with prices ranging from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The company has also expanded the reach of the hybrid-powered variants by introducing it in two trims – V (Rs 18.89 lakh) and ZX (Rs 20.39 lakh) – of the facelifted City.

The prices of the updated City are around Rs 15,000-35,000 higher compared to the outgoing model