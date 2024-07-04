Honda Hornet 2.0 along with CB200X are now sold through BigWing dealership

Honda Hornet 2.0 as well as Honda CB200X will now be sold across BigWing dealerships across the country. Earlier both the motorcycles were sold across the Honda dealerships in the country. As both the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X are available in BigWing dealerships they have become the base products in the premium motorcycle line-up of Honda. Both the above-mentioned motorcycles will be sold alongside the other premium motorcycles of the company.

It is expected that the Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold in a similar amount as that of the CB350 series of Honda. The Honda 2.0 as well as the CB200X is more or less the same motorcycles from the core. Both the motorcycles offer the same engine but their design is different. While the Hornet 2.0 is the successor to the Hornet and falls under the naked street fighter category, the CB200X is an adventure-style motorcycle and it features important specs like the fairing, tall windscreen, knuckle guards, plastic belly pan, etc. The cosmetic features on the CB200X give the impression of it being bigger than the Hornet 2.0.

Both motorcycles offer the same engine. The Honda Hornet 2.0. as well as the Honda CB200X are powered by a 184cc single-cylinder engine. The engine produces 17.26hp at 8500rpm as well as 15.9Nm at 6000rpm.

When it comes to prices, the CB200X currently costs Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the Hornet 2.0 costs Rs 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Both the motorcycles remain the same as earlier (when it comes to components).

