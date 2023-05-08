Honda Elevate SUV: Expected launch date, specifications and features

Honda is planning to enter the Indian compact SUV segment with the launch of it’s new Elevate SUV soon. The Honda Elevate SUV will likely launch in the Indian market in June. The upcoming Honda Elevate will rival Hyundai Creta. It is expected to arrive with a big grille, and connected LED taillights.

The upcoming mid-size SUV by Honda will be unveiled on June 6, 2023 in India for the Global buyers. The SUV will go on sale in India first and then in the global markets. The SUV shares the same underpinnings as the fifth-generation Honda City.

Honda Elevate Design, Features

The company teased an image of the upcoming SUV, which showcased the car will sport the “Elevate” badge on its tailgate. The teaser image has also hinted that the Elevate will feature a big grille, LED headlights with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and many elements in chrome. The spy shots has also revealed that the SUV will have muscular wheel arches, roof rails and connected LED taillights as well.

Interior

The Elevate SUV’s cabin is expected to offer a premium feel. Honda might provide the SUV in a combination of two-three colours throughout the interiors and for the upholstery as well, with quality materials at all touch points.

Features

We expect Honda to offer its compact SUV with premium features like wireless phone charging, a single-pane sunroof, a bigger touchscreen than the City’s, ventilated front seats, and digital driver’s display. It is expected to have a 10.2-inch touchscreen, semi-digital instrument cluster.

In terms of safety, the Elevate could get a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

Honda is likely to offer City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Elevate SUV. The motor will provide 121PS and 145Nm. It will paired with 6-speed manual and CVT options. The City Hybrid’s 126PS strong-hybrid powertrain is also expected to be on offer. It will likely be a Petrol-only model and no diesel option, like all other new compact SUVs in the market.

Honda Elevate Price (Expected)

The Honda Elevate could arrive with a price tag from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun.