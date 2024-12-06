Honda Elevate gets discount of Rs 96,000 for December 2024, Check the total offer here

We are at the end of 2024 and car manufacturers in India are offering multiple benefits on their vehicles. Honda dealerships in India are offering massive discounts for the vehicles/cars sold in India. The car manufacturer is offering seven-year/unlimited km extended warranty free of cost on select models.

The Honda Elevate gets up to Rs 96,000 discount for December 2024. The discount on the mid-size SUV by the company has increased over the months. This SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is same as the City sedan and produces 121hp. Transmission options on the car include manual and CVT options. The price of the SUV is between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.43 lakh.

The Honda City which shares the same engine and transmission options as the Honda Elevate gets discount up to Rs 1.14 lakh (which is more as compared to the Elevate SUV). On the other hand, the Honda City hybrid gets discount up to Rs 90,000. The power output is 126hp and it is priced at Rs 20.55 lakh. The price of the hybrid version of City is Rs 20.55 lakh.

Honda introduced the third generation of Amaze and the older gen model gets a discount of up to Rs 1.26 lakh. The sedan gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that offers an output of 90hp and is mated with manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. In terms of pricing, the Honda Amaze is priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 9.96 lakh.

(Note: The amount of discount varies from one city to another and interested Honda car buyers should visit their nearest car dealership for more details.)