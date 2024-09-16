Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched in India; gets a price tag of Rs 12.86 lakh

Honda has launched the Apex Edition of the Elevate SUV in India. The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is a limited edition and will be available for this festive season only. The Apex Edition does not get any mechanical update on it and the update is rather a cosmetic update. The special edition is based on the Elevate V and VX trims of the SUV.

What’s new on the Elevate Apex Edition?

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition gets cosmetic upgrades when it comes to interior as well as the exterior. The SUV is available in manual as well as automatic gearbox options. There is piano black garnish with silver accents at the front and rear bumpers of the car. There are Apex Edition emblems on the front fender as well as on the tailgate. The interior colour scheme is Ivory and Black against the tan and black colour scheme on the regular variants. Some top end cosmetic features have been carried forward in the Apex Editions too. We get leatherette trims on the dashboard as well as door pads. We also get Apex-Edition specific seat upholstery as well as cushions along with ambient lighting.

The engine on the SUV remains the same as earlier. We still get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 121hp of peak power. The engine is mated with 6-speed manual or 7-step CVT gearbox options.

Price

The Honda Elevate Apex Edition is Rs 15,000 more as compared to the regular V MT, V CVT, VX MT and VX CVT variants of the SUV. The special edition SUV costs Rs 12.86 lakh, Rs 13.86 lakh, Rs 14.25 lakh and Rs 15.25 lakh respectively.