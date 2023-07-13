Honda Dio 125 launched in India, prices start at Rs 83,400

Honda Dio 125 has been launched in India and the initial price of the scooter is Rs 83,400. Apart from the base variant, there is also a Smart variant and that costs Rs 91,300 and it is the most premium variant of the series. The Dio 125 is powered by the same engine that powers the Grazia as well as the Activa 125. The company had earlier teased about the upcoming scooter through some teasers.

The Honda Dio 125 is expected to offer power and torque figures of 8.3hp and 10.4Nm respectively. The scooter gets an underbone frame and offers telescopic fork or monoshock set-up. The ground clearance of the scooter is 171mm and there is a presence of disc brakes at the front as well as on the rear. When it comes to features, the Dio 125 is offered with a start/stop system, silent started, digital dash, LED headlight and much more. There is a presence of 18-litre underseat boot as well as external fuel filler cap.

Users can have an extended warranty up to 10 years on the Honda Dio 125. The usual warranty on the scooter is 3 years. However, they can extend the warranty by another 7 years. The extend warranty is totally optional. The Smart variant on the other hand is equipped with features just like the Activa H-Smart or the Dio H-Smart variant in India. Users get Smart Find, Smart Unlock as well as Smart Start on the H-Smart variant.

Honda Dio 125 is offered at a relatively affordable price as compared to its competitors. The competitors of the Dio 125 are Suzuki Avenis and Yamaha RayZR 125. While the Avenis costs between Rs 87,800 – Rs 92,300, the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi-Hybrid costs Rs 84,230 – Rs 91,330.

(NB: The prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom, Delhi.)