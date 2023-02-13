Honda CL300 scrambler unveiled, Is it coming to India?

Honda has introduced the Honda CL300 in the Chinese market. It is said to be the smaller version of the CL500 scrambler that was unveiled at the 2022 iteration of the EICMA trade show. The Honda CL300 draws power from a 286cc liquid-cooled engine.

The debut of the CL300 Scrambler in the Indian market has not yet been officially announced. The CL300 Scrambler will compete with the roadster bikes of Royal Enfield and Yezdi in India.

Honda CL300 scrambler: Specification details

The Honda CL300 carries a long frame that uses its Rebel counterpart as a base. The long frame features a flat single-piece seat. The Honda Rebel 300 uses a different chassis to the CB300R. The bike has a 165mm ground clearance and a 790mm seat height. It is nearly 19 kg lighter than the Rebel 300 with weight of 172 kg.

It comes with the same liquid-cooled, 286cc single-cylinder unit engine as the Rebel 300. However, the motor produces 25.7hp, which is 5hp less than the CB300R.It comes pared with a 6-speed gearbox.

The bike runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. The tyres’ tread pattern is mildly off-road focused. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic fork and monoshock. The CL300 gets a single disc brake at either end, mated to dual-channel ABS.

The features a circular rearview mirror, alloy wheels, a high-mounted exhaust, a tank pad, and a circular LED headlamp.

Currently, the CL300 is only available only in China. It is offered in two variants – Standard and Premium. The latter gets a higher beak-like front fender, colour-matched knuckle guards, a bikini fairing and a tan leather seat.

The comapny has not made any announcement regarding it’s launch in other international markets such as Europe or the Americas. The manufacturer also hasn’t given any indications whether the CL300 will make its way to India.