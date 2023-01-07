Honda CL300 scrambler unveiled, check the specifications here

Honda has unveiled the CL300 scrambler and it will be launched first in China. The CL300 scrambler is the younger sibling of the CL500 scrambler that was showcased at the 2022 EICMA. It is expected that the CL300 scrambler will be launched in India very soon. The company has already trademarked CL300 in some countries like New Zealand, Australia and other countries.

Design

In terms of design, the Honda CL300 scrambler gets round headlamps, circular digital instrument pod, sculped fuel tank, flat seat, fork gaiters and much more. The motorcycle weighs 172kg and has a ground clearance of 165mm. The low seat height of 790mm means that even short riders can ride the motorcycle. The motorcycle gets a single seat.

Engine

When it comes to the engine of the motorcycle, the Honda CL300 scrambler is powered by a 286cc, single cylinder engine that offers a power output of 25.7 hp. When compared to CBR300R, the engine of the CL300 scrambler produces 5hp less. The engine is coupled with 6 speed gearbox.

When it comes to the tyres, the Honda CL300 gets a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel.

Variants

The Honda CL300 scrambler is sold in two variants- Standard and Premium. The Premium gets a beak like front fender, colour-matching knuckle guards and tan leather seat.