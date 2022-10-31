Honda City facelift spotted while testing, expected to be a hybrid variant

It seems that Honda is all prepared to update the Honda City sedan. The spy images of the facelift version of Honda City sedan has been leaked over the internet and we are hoping that company brings it to India. The Honda City 5th generation is expected to get a facelift and the test mule has been spotted in Thailand.

According to spy image by HeadlightMag, the upcoming Honda City 5th generation will get a sportier front side. However, we spotted a similarity of the headlamps with the current generation of the car. A thick chrome bar is also found between the headlamps of the car and it runs from one side to the other. The test mule had a massive black bumper at the front. We are assuming that the particular model used for testing is a lower variant of the car. The higher variants are expected to have bumper color same as that of the body. The other details that were noticeable from the spy picture are black alloy wheels and ORVMs.

In terms of engine, the 2023 facelift of Honda City is expected to offer two petrol engines. While oenwill be 1.0-litre 3-cylinder turbo petrol variant, the other will be a 1.5-litre hybrid-petrol engine. If the car makes its way into India, we might not get the diesel variant that is currently offered. Due to the strict pollution norms that are supposed to be implemented in future, Honda might discard the diesel unit in India.

The company has already announced that it will be discontinuing current generation Jazz, WR-V as well 4th generation City in India. Honda has recently celebrated 25 years of Honda City in India. The Honda City made its debut in 1998 and is still present in the Indian market. The fifth generation of Honda City is the Electric-Hybrid variant known as the City e:HEV and is the latest variant in India. The sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with twin electric motors that produces a power of 126 BHP and 253Nm.