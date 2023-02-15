Honda City facelift 2023 to launch soon in India, to get BS6 phase 2 compliant engine

The Honda City facelift 2023 facelift will be launching very soon in India. According to sources, the stylish sedan from Honda will be available for test drive from March 3. It is expected that the prices of the sedan will be announced at the beginning of March. Not only will be the sedan in compliant with the latest BS6 phase 2 norms but also get a cosmetic upgrade.

What changes can we get?

The Honda City facelift 2023 is expected to offer a new design in terms of front and rear bumpers as well as alloy wheels. The Japanese car manufacturer might offer some new variants as well. The new variants are expected to bridge the gap between petrol and hybrid variants.

The new Honda City will be available in petrol and hybrid engine variants. This means that we will not get a diesel variant. The 1.5 litre i-DTEC DOHC diesel engine will be phased out. It produces 73 kW (100 PS) power and 200 Nm of torque.

Speaking about engines, a 1.5-litre petrol engine will be mated with a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the hybrid version of the facelifted City (e:HEV) will get an Atkinson Cycle 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that churns out 126hp power.

As reported by Autocar India, Honda India might introduce an affordable version of City e: HEV. This is will bring down the gap between petrol and hybrid.

The current prices of the Honda City are between Rs 11.87 lakh and Rs 15.62 lakh. On the other hand, the e:HEV powertrain is priced at Rs 19.89 lakh.

Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz as well as the Hyundai Verna is considered to be an alternative to the Honda City. It is important to note that Ciaz already received an update while the Hyundai Verna facelift will launch soon. We hope that the 2023 Honda City facelift will be a major contender in the under Rs 20lakh sedan segment.