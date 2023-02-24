Honda CB350 cafe racer might launch soon in India, showcased in dealerships

Two-wheeler manufacturer Honda is all set to launch a new motorcycle in the 350cc segment in India. The third motorcycle will be something which is similar to the available 350cc bikes offered by the company. The company is all set to launch the CB350 cafe racer and it will get a similar engine that is offered in the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. The only differences that the motorcycle will have over the H’ness are cosmetic upgrades.

What’s new in the café racer variant of CB350

The company (Honda) is presenting the new bike in the form of a café racer version of the regular H’ness. It gets a bikini fairing at the front along with a small visor. There is also the presence of a rear seat cowl as well as a leather tan seat.

The bike is expected to be offered in blue as well as red colour option. It is unknown whether there will be other colours or not.

The H’ness CB350 as well the CB350RS is powered by a 348.36cc engine along with a 5 speed gearbox. We hope the same engine in the CB350 café racer too. The air-cooled engine makes a power output of 15.5kW at 5500rpm. On the other hand, the torque figures are 30Nm at 3000rpm.

The seat height of the bike is expected to be 800mm while the fuel tank capacity should be 15 litres. The approximate mileage of the bike should be around 35 kmpl, which roughly means that the bike will give a full tank range of 525 kms. Considering the segment of the motorcycle, it can be considered a good option for long as well as short rides.