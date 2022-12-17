Honda CB300F gets a massive discount at dealerships, now costs Rs 50,000 cheaper than earlier

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd has slashed the prices of Honda CB300F by a huge margin. Even though it seems unbelievable the company has offered a straight price cut of Rs 50,000 on the previous prices of the bike. For those who are unknown, the Honda CB300F is a Honda Big Wing exclusive and had launched in India in August 2023.

After the price cut, the Honda CB300F costs Rs 1.76 lakh- Rs 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda CB300F is offered in two variants-DLX and DLX Pro. The DLX variant is priced at Rs 2.26 lakh while the DLX Pro variant costs Rs 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The discount on the motorcycle is available till the stocks last.

The details about the motorcycle have been mentioned below is details.

Engine

The Honda CB300F is powered by a 293cc that is coupled with a 6 speed gearbox and single-cylinder engine churns out a power of 24.1 [email protected] rpm. On the other hand, the torque generated by the engine is 25.6 [email protected] The engine gets a 4-valve head along with a single overhead camshaft.

Chassis and Features

When it comes to chassis, Honda CB300F is built on a new diamond chassis but it is not like that of the Hornet 2.0. In terms of design both the CB300F and the Hornet 2.0 share almost the same design pattern. The headlamp is quite sharp while the tank design offers a muscular design. The headlamp is full LED while the clutch gets a slip-assist function. When it comes to braking, the bike gets a dual-channel ABS setup. The seat height is 789mm while the kerb weight is 153kg. The fuel tank is 14 litres and it is expected to offer a good tank range.

The motorcycle gets a negative LCD display which offers important features like rpm, speed, gear position indicator, trip data along with time. The Honda CB300F gets a Honda Selectable Torque Control (Traction Control).

When it comes to suspension, the motorcycle is offered with a monoshock suspension at the rear while the front suspension taken care by a golden USD fork.

Rivals

Post the price cut, the Honda CB300F becomes more competitive as compared to its rivals.

The prime competitors of the Honda CB300F include the like of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM Duke 125.