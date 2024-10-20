Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 1.70 lakh

As the Indian Government is moving towards the goal of achieving E20 Petrol in 2025-26, several ICE vehicle manufacturers are making their engines more compliant with ethanol blended petrol. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have gone a step further by launching the Flex Fuel variant of the CB300F. The Honda CB300F Flex Fuel has launched in India with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.70 lakh.

The best thing about the motorcycle is that it costs the same as the regular version of CB300F. If you are interested to purchase the motorcycle, you can book it at any BigWing showroom across the country. The motorcycle is available in two colours- red and grey.

When it comes to mechanical aspects, the motorcycle is similar to the regular model. The bike offers the same design, features, hardware and much more. There is a flex-fuel indicator on the display of the motorcycle. As the name suggests, the Honda CB300F Flex Fuel can run on E85 fuel. This means that the petrol blend contains up to 85 percent of ethanol. There is also an indicator on the display of the motorcycle which warns them if the fuel exceeds 85 percent in ethanol.

The engine is the same 293.5cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that generates 24.5bhp and 25.9Nm. There is a six-speed gearbox on the motorcycle and the for safety it gets dual channel ABS. The motorcycle gets golden-coloured USD front forks along with a monoshock at the rear.

(Note: The price mentioned in the article is ex-showroom, Delhi.)