Honda Beat Scooter patented in India, offers 110cc engine with 60kmpl mileage

Honda has patented another two-wheeler in India and it is a scooter. The scooter is Honda Beat and it is already available in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand and Indonesia. The scooter shares its engine with the Honda Activa scooter that is one of the best-selling products of the company in India.

The most features of the Honda Beat (as seen in the patent images) seem to be similar to that of the 2024 Honda Beat that is sold in the Indonesian market. The Honda Beat offers large 14-inch alloy wheels that will offer great road presence and will be useful in tackling the Indian roads (which are filled with potholes). The scooter gets 80/90 front and 90/90 rear tubeless tyres in the Indonesian market. Honda also offers Beat Street model that gets 12-inch alloy wheels.

The patent images show that Honda Beat offers sharp fender, polygonal rear-view mirrors, straight handlebars and small visor. The side panels offer distinctive grooves along with dual-tone shades. The scooter offers a stepped seat design that will ensure comfortable ride for rider and pillion. There is a grab rail for the rear passengers. The floorboard is flat and this means that the buyers can use it for keeping grocery bags, small bag pack or small bags. There is an open storage compartment at the front and an underseat compartment (12 litres). There is a sporty exhaust cover in the scooter. The scooter offer semi-digital instrument console that offers a bunch of information.

When it comes to the engine, we get a 109.5 cc engine that delivers 9bhp at 7500rpm and 9.2Nm at 6000rpm. The efficiency that the scooter offers is 60.6kmpl and that is quite amazing (given the fuel rates). When it comes to brakes, the motorcycle offers disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear. The fuel tank is 4.2 litres while the weight is 88 kg. It is surprising that Honda has not revealed its plans to launch the scooter in India. It might be possible that the scooter will be manufactured in India and sold in the oversea markets.