Honda Activa H-Smart launched in India, keyless start feature introduced

The Honda Activa H-Smart has been launched in India at Rs 80,537. The company has now introduced the smart key feature in the scooter and this will enable buyers to go keyless. This feature in the Honda Activa H-Smart will increase the safety feature of the motorcycle. The features that the Honda Activa H-Smart offers against the regular variant are Smart unlock, Smart Find, Smart Start, Smart Safe as well as Engine Start/ Stop Switch.

Smart Find

The Smart Find feature will help you identify your Honda Activa in a crowded place. In order to find your scooter, you just need to click the ‘Answer Back Button’ on your key. This will activate the four winkers of your Activa and they will start blinking.

Smart Unlock

The Smart Unlock feature enables the knob in the scooter if it is located within 2 meters of the scooter. Users just have to push and rotate the knob in order to perform various operations like seat, fuel cap, and handle unlock.

Smart Start

The Smart Start feature enables you to start your scooter without a physical key. Once a user is within 2 meters of the scooter he has to do is to push the knob- the LED Smart Key indicator on the speedometer will come on – then just rotate the knob to turn on the ignition and start the engine with the Start/Stop switch.

When it comes to the engine of the new Activa, users get a 110cc PGM-FI petrol engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). In terms of colours, the scooter gets six attractive colours and that includes Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Black, and Pearl Precious White.

The Honda Activa Smart variant costs Rs 80,537. On the other hand, the Standard, as well as Deluxe variants, cost Rs 74,536 and Rs 77,036 respectively.

(N.B.- All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, Delhi prices).