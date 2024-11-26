Honda Activa electric scooter debut tomorrow: Teaser reveals new details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch its first electric two-wheeler in India, called as the Activa Electric, on November 27, 2024. The Honda Activa Electric will be the company’s entry into the electric two-wheeler market.

New details revealed

Ahead of its launch in India, the two-wheeler EV has been teased multiple times, revealing quite a few details about it. The latest teaser of the new Honda Activa electric scooter has revealed the compact charger and port.

The charging port is equipped near the footboard and the plug-and-play type charger. The charging socket seems similar as the TVS iQube.

Features

Honda has also confirmed that the electric scooter will feature two removable batteries with swappable technology. Moreover, it is also expected to be equipped with Honda’s Modern Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries, which was showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo in the Benly E electric scooter.

Apart from this, the Honda electric scooter will likely be offered in two trims with different types of digital instrument clusters. The e-scooter will also feature a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity in the top-spec model. The display will show status window of battery, range, speed, and riding mode.

It is also expected to arrive with a Swingarm-mounted motor. The company has teased that the Activa E will feature a claimed range of 104km on a full charge. The scooter is claimed to cover 104km in the standard mode. Moreover, it will also have a sport-riding mode.

All other details will be known after its launch tomorrow.

Price, rivals

The Active Electric will rival the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1 range, Vida V1 and other electric scooter scooter offering in the Indian market. The Honda electric scooter is expected to have a starting price of Rs 1 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Honda electric scooter to make its debut in India on November 27