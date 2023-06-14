Hero Xtreme 440R will be ready for launch in 2024, might share the engine with the upcoming Harley X440

Hero MotoCorp is expected to launch multiple products in upcoming future. However, the latest leaks have suggested that the Xtreme 440R will be launched in 2024 and will be powered by the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440.

The Harley-Davidson X440 is expected to compete with the likes of Royal Enfield cruisers while the Hero Xtreme 440R is expected to compete with the likes of KTM. The upcoming Xtreme 440R is expected to be the elder sibling of the Xtreme 160R. As reported by Bikewale, both the Harley X440 and the Xtreme 440R were present at the customer clinic (which is organized to see the initial reaction of the public).

The company is also going to launch the XMR 210. The leaked pictures of the motorcycle were from Jaipur, where the test mule was spotted. The company has registered two names under the XMR tag. It includes the Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210. It is expected that one of the motorcycles will be a fully faired motorcycle. The Karizma XMR was showcased at a dealer event by Hero MotoCorp Chairman Dr. Pawan Munjal.

The motorcycle offers split seats and the tail section is narrow and raised. There is also presence of tyre huggers on the rear tyre. Other important visible features include compact LED indicators at front and rear, split grab rails, dual disc brakes along with dual channel ABS etc. The rear suspension is mono shock while the front suspension is telescopic.