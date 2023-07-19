Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India at Rs 1.41 lakh, offers better power figures

Hero MotoCorp has launched its latest motorcycle in India in the form of Xtreme 200S 4V. The Xtreme 200S 4V offers more power as compared to the 200S 2V and is more costly by Rs 5000. The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is priced at Rs 1.41 lakh while the 2V costs Rs 1.38 lakh.

The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is currently in the same league as the Yamaha R15 as well as the Gixxer SF. The motorcycle gets it power from the 200cc 4V engine which draws 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm. The maximum torque offered by the engine is 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. The power and torque figures of the Xtreme 200S 4V is 6 and 5 percent more than the 2V variant. The gearbox in the motorcycle remains the same 5 speed unit. However, it is tuned in a different way for better strength and durability. The gear ratios are also revised for better tractive effort.

The upgrades that are offered on the motorcycle include a new split handlebar as well as new tyre hugger. When it comes to headlight structure, it gets twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs and LED taillights. There is presence of Bluetooth connectivity that offers turn by turn navigation, call/SMS alerts and is paired with LCD instrument console.

Hardware on the 200S 4V include telescopic forks at the front, 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear and 130mm radial tyre at the back. Hero could have offered USD front forks offered in the Xtreme 160R. When it comes to braking, the motorcycle gets a dual-disk setup. However, it lacks on dual channel ABS system. The Xtreme 200S 4V only gets a single channel ABS for the front wheel.

When it comes to colours, the Xtreme 200S 4V is offered in three different colours which include Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic and a premium Stealth Edition.