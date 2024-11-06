Hero Xpulse 210 unveiled at EICMA 2024, gets a brand-new engine with more power

Hero MotoCorp has finally lifted the veil off the new Hero Xpulse 210 at the EICMA 2024. Along with the Hero Xpulse 210 unveil; we also get the glimpse of new Xtreme 250R and the Karizma 250. Speaking about the new Hero Xpulse 210, the motorcycle gets an upgrade in both mechanical and technical aspect.

When it comes to upgrade, the Hero Xpulse 210 gets a 210cc single cylinder engine with 4 valves that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The engine produces maximum power of 24.6hp and peak torque of 20.7Nm. The engine that is present on the new Hero Xpulse 210 is the same as the Karizma XMR but it produces more power at 25.5hp.

In terms of appearance, the Hero Xpulse 210 is quite similar to that of the Xpulse 200. The Xpulse 210 gets new colour combination. The Hero Xpulse 210 gets a new seat design as compared to its younger sibling. The 6-speed gearbox on the Xpulse 210 means that the ride on the motorcycle will be smoother as compared to Xpulse 200.

Suspension wise the motorcycle gets telescopic fork at the front that offers 210mm of travel. On the rear the bike gets a mono-shock with 205mm of travel. In terms of brake, the bike gets dual disc setup with switchable dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle gets 21 inch spoke wheels at front and 18 inch spoke wheel at rear. There is a new 4.2-inch TFT dash on the Xpulse 210.

When it comes to pricing, we expect the Hero Xpulse 210 to be priced more than Rs 1.6 lakh (avg ex-showroom). Like the current Xpulse 200, we expect the Xpulse 210 to get a rally kit as an option for enthusiasts.