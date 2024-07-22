Hero Vida V1 Plus to get a new affordable version this year

Hero Motocorp might launch a new affordable electric scooter in India this year. According to reports, the company is planning to expanding its EV line-up by introducing an affordable as well as a mid-range electric scooter. This information has been revealed by a top executive level employee of the company during a shareholder’s meet.

However, for this fiscal year, the plan is to first get an EV that will be well-priced – a strategy that Bajaj and a couple of other EV brands have already adopted in the last few months.

As of now, there aren’t many details on this variant, but the company is likely to launch a more affordable variant of the Vida V1 Plus. Currently, the Vida V1 Plus gets a 3.44kWh battery pack, and to make it more affordable, the company will give it a smaller battery pack, as this is the component that adds to the cost by a big margin. A few features might get deleted too, but we’ll know this once the production model is launched.

Currently, the Ola S1 X is the most affordable e-scooter among the top EV players, followed by the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube. With the introduction of this new Vida variant, the company will be able to bring in more EV customers.