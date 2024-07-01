Hero to auction special edition Karizma -Centennial; only 100 units to be sold

Hero MotoCorp made a special-edition Karizma motorcycle as an tribute to the company’s founder, Dr Brijmohan Lal Munjal’s 101st birth anniversary. Now, the company has announced that the Exclusive bike will be called Centennial and will be auction in limited numbers.

The special-edition Karizma bike was first showcased at the Hero World 2024 earlier this year.

According to a social media post, this collector’s edition model, limited to only 100 units, will be auctioned. However, only the attendees such as Hero’s employees, associates, business partners, and stakeholders can be part of the auction.

Interestingly, the accumulated amount from selling the bikes will be utilised for social welfare. Deliveries of the motorcycles will commence in September 2024.

The Centennial is based on the Karizma XMR. However, it gets a host of expensive components and cycle parts. The Centennial will carry the same engine and chassis as the Karizma XMR.

The motorcycle will also feature semi-fairing and most of its body parts will be made out of carbon fibre. But, the handlebar, handlebar mount, triple clamp, and footpegs are machined and anodised. It will ride on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with fully-adjustable, gas-charged, monoshock from Wilbers along with 43mm upside-down forks.

As for its powertrain, the special edition motorcycle will be powered by the same 43mm upside-down forks as the Karizma. However, exhaust gases are emitted out of the carbon fibre and titanium exhaust system sourced from Akrapovic.

In terms of pricing, we have no idea how this model will be pegged. But it is expected to have a base price and then depending on how the auction goes, the final prices will be decided. Interestingly, almost all these bikes are likely to carry a different final price.

