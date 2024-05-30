Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 with price tag of Rs 82,911 launched

Hero MotoCorp has launched a new generation of the Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 in India and the price tag of the motorcycle is Rs 82,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This new generation of the motorcycle will mark the 30th anniversary of the longest running commuter model of the company.

The new model of the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC gets new LED headlamp and it gets a high-intensity position lamp (HIPL). There is a new H-shaped taillight at the rear. However, mechanically the motorcycle remains the same as earlier.

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 is powered by 97.2cc engine that generates 8.02hp of peak power at 8000rpm. On the other hand, the peak torque is 8.05Nm at just 6000rpm. We get a 4-speed gearbox on the motorcycle and the expected fuel efficiency is 73kmpl. There is a i3s start-stop system on the motorcycle.

If you are looking for any subtle differences as compared to the other models, we get a stealth dual-tone colour scheme. The indicator housing is oval in pattern rather than traditional square shape present on Splendor models. Well, the motorcycle is more or less the same as earlier. The Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 offers a simple design. We get a digital display that offers Bluetooth connectivity along with USB charging port.

The Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 is priced at Rs 82,911 and it costs Rs 3000 more than the regular XTEC. The rivals of the motorcycle include the Honda Shine 100 and Bajaj Platina 100.

