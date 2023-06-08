Hero Passion Plus launched in India, gets the same old engine but is BS6 Phase 2 complaint

Hero Passion Plus has been relaunched in India and the price of the motorcycle is Rs 76,065 ( ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle was discontinued three years ago as the BS6 norms were implemented. The relaunched Passion Plus gets the same engine that was offered in the earlier model. However, this version of the engine is compliant with the BS6 Phase 2 norms.

The Hero Passion Plus is offered with a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4-stroke FI engine that generates 8hp of power and 8.05Nm of torque. The same engine is present on the Splendor variants. The engine is now compliant with OBD-2 norms as well as supports E20. The engine also gets the i3s start/stop the technology of Hero. The motorcycle is offered with a kick as well as self-start. Users also get a mobile charging port along with a utility box in the motorcycle.

Some of the important features that are offered on the Hero Passion Plus include a digital analog meter, mobile charging port, stylish graphics, low saddle height, side stand indicator, silver rim tapes, elegant chrome garnish and much more. Users get 130mm drum brakes on both front and back wheels of the bike. Both wheels are 80/100-18 sized and are tubeless in nature. Suspension duties are performed by twin shock absorbers at the rear and telescopic forks at the front.

With the launch of Pasion Plus, Hero MotoCorp offers five commuter motorcycles. The other motorcycles include Splendor+, Splendor+ XTEC, HF Deluxe and HF 100. However, the Passion Plus weighs 115kg and is the heaviest 100cc model offered by the company.

Speaking about colours, the Hero Passion Plus is offered in three attractive colours including Sports Red, Black Nexus Blue as well as Black Heavy Grey.

NB: Contact your nearest Hero MotoCorp dealer in order to know the ‘on-road price’ of the motorcycle in your region.