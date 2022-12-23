Hero MotoCorp launches Xpulse 200T 4V in India, Priced at Rs 1.25 lakh

The Hero Xpulse 200T 4V has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle gets the same engine as the Xpulse 200 4V and offers four-valve engine. The motorcycle gets some cosmetic changes too.

Engine and features

The Hero Xpulse 200T 4V gets a 200 cc 4 Valve oil-cooled engine which produces a power of 18.8 bhp @ 8,500 rpm. On the other hand, the peak torque of the engine is 17.3 [email protected] 6,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5 speed gearbox.

The 37 mm forks in the front handle suspension of the motorcycle at the front. On the other hand, there is a seven-step adjustable mono-shock at the back. When it comes to brakes, the motorcycle offers 276mm disc at the front and 220mm at the rear. The motorcycle uses petal disc at the front as well as at the rear.

When it comes to features, the motorcycle offers LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The smartphone connectivity offers call alerts, turn by turn navigation and much more.

Colours

The Hero Xpulse 200T 4V is available in Sports Red, Matt Funk Lime Yellow and Matt Shield Gold colours.