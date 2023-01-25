Hero Maestro Xoom to be introduced the very soon in India, features and specs out

Hero Maestro Xoom is expected to launch in India very soon. The specifications of the scooter has been leaked on the internet. Hero Moto Corp is expected to place the Xoom 110 above the regular Maestro Edge 110. There will be multiple variants of the Hero Maestro Xoom. The Maestro Xoom 110 will be the stylish variant of the much popular Maestro.

The Maestro Xoom is offered in three variants and the include LX, VX and ZX variant. The wheelbase of the Xoom is 1300mm while the overall length is 1881mm. The overall height of the scooter is 1117mm while the gross vehicle weight is 238/ 239 mm. The overall width is 717/731 mm.

In terms of power, the Xoom gets an 110.9cc engine and generates power of 6.0 [email protected] 7250 rpm.

It is interesting to see how the company will place the Maestro Xoom in the scooter hierarchy. The Maestro Xoom is expected to be launched on January 30. Prices of the scooter is expected to be around Rs 70,000 as it launches it India.