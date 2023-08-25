Hero launches new Glamour 125 in India, gets BS6 Phase 2 complaint engine

Hero has relaunched the Hero Glamour 125 commuter motorcycle in India after discontinuing it in 2020. The motorcycle has been updated and it now meets to the BS6 Phase 2 norms. It is now available in multiple variants and the prices start at Rs 82,348 and goes up to Rs 86,348.

Key details about the motorcycle have been mentioned below.

The Hero Glamour 125 gets a 125cc single cylinder engine with i3s stop/start tech that is present on the higher-spec Glamour XTEC. The engine develops 10.5hp of peak power at 7500rpm and 10.4Nm of maximum torque at 6000rpm. The engine is coupled with a 5-speed gearbox and is now compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms. This simply means that the engine can run on E20 fuel.

The motorcycle retains the same same style as the old version. It gets muscular tank with shrouds. There is a presence of single pod reflector headlamp. It also features single-seat with a grab rail at the back. Hero has reduced the height of the rider seat by 8mm and passenger seat by 17mm. The motorcycle is offered in front disc as well as drum disc variant. The front brake is either 240mm disc or 130mm drum. On the other hand, the rear brake is 130mm drum. The colour variants offered on the motorcycle are Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue-Black and Sports Red-Black.

Some important features of the motorcycle include Odometer, USB charger, real-time fuel efficiency and much more.

Price

The Hero Glamour 125 costs Rs 82,348 (ex-showroom) for drum brake variant while the drum variant costs Rs 86,348 (ex-showroom).

Rivals

The motorcycle gets its rivals in the form of Honda Shine, Bajaj Pulsar 125 and TVS Raider 125.