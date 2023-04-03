Hero Karizma might be back soon in the Indian market

The Hero Honda Karizma was one of the popular bike in the 200cc category before 2010. However, Hero and Honda parted ways in 2011 and few years after that Hero discontinued the Karizma. The Hero Karizma ZMR could not carry the popularity of the Karizma further and had to be discontinued too. According to the latest reports, the Hero Karizma will be resurrected and will be back in India.

According to latest reports, Hero is seriously considering to bring the Karizma back. The company has even filed two trademarks that suggest the imminent return of the bike. The engine of the Karizma can be borrowed from the Xpulse 200 models. However, various reports have claimed that the bike will be powered by a 210cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The output of the engine is expected to 25bhp and 30 Nm. The engine will be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Hero has filed the trademark for two motorcycles. While the first motorcycle is Karizma XMR, the other motorcycle is Karizma XMR 210. The XMR motorcycles are expected to carry on the legacy of old ZMR. We expect XMR to be a semi-faired motorcycle while the XMR 210 is expected to be a fully faired motorcycle.

With the launch of Karizma motorcycles in India, we expect Hero to offer some decent competitors for the 200/250cc segment motorcycles.