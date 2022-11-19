Hero-Harley Davidson to launch a new motorcycle in India in 2023-24

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have partnered to produce a new motorocylces. The world’s largest two-wheeler producer and the famed American high-end motorcycle manufacturer are reportedly planning to launch their first co-developed motorcycle in the 350 cc to 850 cc space by the end of the 2023-24 Financial Year.

According to reports, the Hero- Harley-Davidson will likely launch multiple models in this partnership. The new models will be sold through each brand’s separate dealerships.

Niranjan Gupta, chief financial officer, Hero MotoCorp, said that motorcycles in the “volume and profitable segments of the premium” end will be introduced over the next twenty four months time frame.

The upcoming Hero-Harley Davidson bike is expected to be modular in nature to adopt different powertrains and body styles to suit a variety of customers across different price ranges. Reports said that the development of the Hero-Harley Davidson bike is in the advanced stages and will likely be launched in 2023-24 Financial Year.

The upcoming motorcycle will become Harley-Davidson’s most affordable in India. Currently, the Iron 883 with a starting price of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) is the most affordable offering in the brand’s portfolio in the country. Prior to this, brand sold the Street 750 and the Street Rod in India as its least expensive offerings.

As the prices of motorcycle has risen in recent years due to various reasons, customers prefer the models in the above Rs. 1.5 lakh range in the Indian market .

Meanwhile, Bajaj and Triumph have partnered to introduce their first co-developed motorcycle sometime next year.

Hero recently announced the Vida V1 scooter and is currently working on a 300-400 cc Xpulse and a fully faired motorcycle of the same capacity.