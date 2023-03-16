Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Hero Electric launches 3 new 2-wheeler EVs

Hero Electric on Wednesday launched three new two-wheeler electric vehicles -- Optima CX5.0 (Dual Battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX (Dual Battery).

Automobile
By Sunita 0
Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Wednesday launched three new two-wheeler electric vehicles — Optima CX5.0 (Dual Battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single Battery), and NYX (Dual Battery).

Available at a starting price of Rs 85,000, the newly launched Optima CX5.0 comes in Dark Matt Blue and Matt Maroon and Optima CX.20 comes in Dark Matt Blue and Charcoal Black colour schemes, whereas, NYX comes available in Charcoal Black and Pearl White colours.

“Our core philosophy has been designing bikes that are safe and super-efficient. The extensive feedback from our 6 lac bikes over 15 years has helped us design our new range of power trains that converts almost every drop of battery power into useful km,” Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.

These latest two-wheelers boast a best-in-class optimised powertrain, and enhanced safety, ushering in a new era of smart-connected mobility, according to the company.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the models come with innovative features like “hibernating battery technology” and a “dynamically synchronised powertrain”.

Sunita 3691 news

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

You might also like
Automobile

Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, NS 160 launched in India, gets necessary upgrades

Automobile

Honda Shine 100cc commuter motorcycle launched in India, check price and specs

Automobile

Ola recalls S1 electric Scooters to fix the front fork issue for free

Automobile

Tesla Model S Plaid finally achieves 322 km/h speed with new brakes

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7