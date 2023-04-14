Here’s the Tata Harier Facelift, check video

Tata Motors is planning to launch the facelifted model of Harrier SUV soon. The Tata Harrier facelift has been spotted multiple times while testing. Recently, the facelifted model of Harrier was spotted testing in a heavily camouflaged state. Even though it is quite hard to spot the exact changes, a digital artist took inspiration from the spied shots and mixed his own creativity to successfully create a video of what could be the latest iteration of Tata Harrier look like.

Let’s take a look at the facelift version of Tata Harrier.

Design, features

The video of the Tata Harrier facelift rendering has been uploaded on YouTube by Bagrawala Designs on their official channel. The video begins with a darkened glance at the SUV’s front fascia, where just the vehicle’s long-connected LED DRL is detectable. The most distinctive feature of this LED DRL is that it represents the Tata brand, so, there is no traditional Tata logo on the front.

The upcoming facelifted Harrier’s bumper section of the SUV remains the same as the ongoing model. However, the headlight of the SUV might be different. The facelifted SUV is likely to be offer with other components like LED DRLs as well as fog lamps. The side profile of the SUV seems more or less the same. We can expect a different set of alloy wheels on the facelifted Harrier. The backlight of the Harrier facelift model might get an interconnected LED strip (similar to that of Harrier EV).

Meanwhile, the previous leak reports have reported that the Tata Harrier facelift might get updated upholstery as well as multi-coloured ambient lighting. Currently, the SUV gets features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9-speaker JBL sound system, 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iRA connected car platform and much more.

Powertrain

When it comes to engine, we might get introduced to the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor which debuted in Auto Expo 2023. The engine likely to produce a peak torque of 280 Nm between 2,000 and 3,500 rpm and a power output of 170 bhp at 5,000 rpm. The SUV is likely to be offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission/ 6-speed automatic transmission.

Recently, the SUV was updated to BS6 Phase 2 norms. Additionally, Tata Motors will reportedly provide the revamped Safari and the upcoming mid-size Tata Curvv with the same petrol engine.