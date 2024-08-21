Harley Davidson X440 gets new colour options in India

New colour options of the Harley Davidson X440 motorcycle has been launched in India. The X440 is now available in 7 colour options for the buyers. The motorcycle also gets new badging on the tank and that goes along with the new colours. Three new colours have been added to the existing four colours.

While the mid-spec variant of the motorcycle gets two new colours, the X440 top variant gets a new colour variant. The new Vivid variants- Goldfish and Mustard is priced at Rs 2.60 lakh. On the other hand, there is a new ‘S’ colour called Baja Orange. It is priced at Rs 2.80 lakh. This colour is the bright shade of orange and does not offer new silver badging. Apart from the colour options rest of the vehicle remains the same.

The Harley Davidson X440 gets a 398cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates 27 bhp of power. On the other hand, the engine produces 38 Nm of torque. Users get a 6-speed gearbox on the Harley Davidson X440.

When it comes to suspension, we get inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear which get preload adjustability. In terms of brakes, we get 320mm disc brake at the front. The motorcycle sits on a Trellis frame. While the base variant gets spoke wheels, the other variants get alloy wheels. The motorcycle gets a 13.5-litre fuel tank and the kerb weight is 194kg.