Harley Davidson X350, X500 revealed, launch soon

Harley-Davidson has confirmed the lunch date of its much-awaited entry-level motorcycles. The American brand will debut two motorcycles on March 10, 2023. The upcoming affordable motorcycles of Harley-Davidson are said to be called the X350 and X500.

Harley-Davidson X350 and X500

Both the Harley-Davidson X350 and X500 will be based on the same platforms as the current Benelli models. Thanks to Harley-Davidson’s tie-up with China’s Qianjiang Motors, the X350 motorcycle will share its platform with the Benelli 302S, while the X500 will be based on the Leoncino 500.

The Harley-Davidson X350 will be offered with a 353cc twin-cylinder motor that churns out 36 BHP, while the X500 will be powered by a 500cc engine producing 47 BHP. Both motorcycles get USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends and LED lighting all around.

Ahead of its debut, images of the two motorcycles have been leaked online. The leaked images reveal muscular bodywork, wide handlebars, LED headlights and a single-piece seat.

The Harley-Davidson X350 will rival the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Honda H’ness CB350, while the X500 takes on the likes of the Benelli 502C and the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.