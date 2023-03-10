Harley Davidson launches its entry level motorcycle X350 in China, India launch soon

Harley Davidson has launched its entry-level motorcycle X350 roadster in China. The entry-level motorcycle is priced at Rs 33,388 Yuan (Rs 3.93 lakh approx.) Harley Davidson has partnered with QJ Motor Company in order to launch the motorcycle.

Engine and features

The Harley Davidson X350 is powered by a 353cc inline twin-cylinder engine that gets liquid cooling. The engine churns out 36.2bhp of power and 31Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of components, the motorcycle gets 17-inch alloy wheels at the front as well as on the back. When it comes to suspension, the motorcycle gets an upside-down suspension on the front while the rear suspension is monoshock. Dual disc brakes are offered at the front while the rear gets a single brake. ABS is offered as a standard on the X350. While the tank capacity of the motorcycle is 13.5 litres, the weight of the motorcycle is 180 kgs.

Speaking about the design, the motorcycle gets a teardrop-shaped tank with angular edges and gets a single seat. The motorcycle gets a round-shaped headlamp with LED lighting. The instrument cluster is expected to be fully digital.

We might expect the motorcycle in the upcoming months this year. For those who are unknown, Hero MotoCorp and Harley- Davidson have entered a partnership in India for the development of a range of premium motorcycles. We expect that the Harley Davidson X350 will be placed under Rs 3.50 lakh.