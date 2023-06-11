Good news for music lovers: Jio offers JioSaavn Pro bundled with its Prepaid Plans

If you are an avid music lover, you need not worry about taking a subscription for a music streaming app.

JioSaavn Pro bundled plans
Representational Image: JioSaavn

Reliance Jio has now bundled some of its prepaid plans with JioSaavn Pro. This means that if you are an avid music lover, you need not worry about taking a subscription for a music streaming app. Even though JioSaavn is free for Jio users, they need to be constantly bothered with the ads. However, if you recharge some selected plans by Jio, you will get bundled subscription of JioSaacn Pro (which offers no apps).

Rs 269 Plan

This plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day for a validity of 28 days. Along with JioSaavn Pro, users get subscription of JioTv, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Users get total data of 42 GB in the plan.

Rs 529 Plan

This plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day for a validity of 56 days. Along with JioSaavn Pro, users get subscription of JioTv, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Users get total data of 84 GB in the plan.

Rs 589 Plan

This plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day for a validity of 56 days. Along with JioSaavn Pro, users get subscription of JioTv, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Users get total data of 112 GB in the plan.

Rs 739 Plan

This plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day for a validity of 84 days. Along with JioSaavn Pro, users get subscription of JioTv, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Users get total data of 126 GB in the plan.

Rs 789 Plan

This plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day for a validity of 84 days. Along with JioSaavn Pro, users get subscription of JioTv, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Users get total data of 168 GB in the plan.

(NB: Post the data limit, users get a reduced data speed of 64 Kbps.)

