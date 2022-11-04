Gogoro to kickstart battery swapping pilot service in partnership with Zypp in India

Gogoro is planning to launch battery swapping pilot service in India in partnership with Zypp Electric. The service will be a B2B partnership and will be aimed at last mile delivery fleets. While Zypp Electric offers India’s EV-as-a-Service platform, Gogoro is a Taiwan-based battery-swapping service provider.

The ultimate aim of the companies is to offer an ecosystem of electric scooters, smart batteries as well as battery swapping stations. The Gogoro battery swapping system is expected to be weatherproof and to offer more than 200 battery swaps daily. The important aspect of the swapping station is that they can fit into different places. The swapping stations are self-sustaining and can withstand a blackout for up to 64 hours. The important thing about the battery swapping is that, it takes just six seconds to change/ swap the battery.

The pilot project of the company is expected to launch in Delhi and the findings of the project will be implemented to large scale operations (across India). Gogoro has already completed more than 350 million battery swaps across the globe and is expected to take the number higher.

According to project, the Gogoro will allow Zypp Electric to use its electric scooters for B2B last mile delivery operations. The electric scooter will be powered by a 1.6kWh, Gogoro smart batteries. The electric scooter will be a simple one and is quite spacious. The electric scooter offers wireless phone charing system along with navigation. It is expected that the scooter is built strong enough to counter the day to day road condition in India.