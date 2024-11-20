Get up to Rs 4.95 lakh discount on Jeep SUVs like Compass, Meridian; Check the offer

Jeep is offering some attractive discounts for its SUVs sold in India and this includes Compass as well as Meridian. Both the SUVs get more than Rs 4 lakh discount while the Grand Cherokee (which is the flagship SUV) gets a discount of up to Rs 12 lakh.

Jeep Compass

The most affordable Jeep SUV that is available in the Indian market is the Jeep Compass. The Compass gets benefits up to Rs 3.15 lakh on some variants. There are also corporate benefits worth Rs 1.40 lakh on MY2024 models. The special offers on the Compass are worth Rs 15,000. This means that the total discount is up to Rs 4.70 lakh. The SUV Speaking about power output, the Jeep Compass makes 170hp power and 350Nm torque in all its models. The SUV can be opted with a 6-speed manual transmission or an optional 9-speed torque converter automatic. The mileage of the car ranges between 13-15 km/l.

Jeep Meridian

The Jeep Meridian gets benefit up to Rs 2.80 lakh along with corporate offers worth Rs 1.85 lakh. The offers vary from one model to another. The buyers also get special offer worth Rs 30,000. The 5-seater version of the Jeep Meridian has been recently launched in India. The SUV is priced between Rs 24.99 lakh and Rs 38.49 lakh. The powertrain of the SUV is same as the Compass.

The company is offering year end benefit on the Grand Cherokee and it is up to Rs 12 lakh. The SUV offers 272hp and 400Nm through a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

(Note: The discount might vary from dealer to dealer. Kindly, contact your nearest Jeep dealer to know the latest deals.)