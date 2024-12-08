Get up to Rs 2 lakh discount on these popular sedans in India for December 2024

Majority of the car owners in India are offering year end discount for the customers. If you are someone who is looking for sedan under Rs 20 lakh that gets attractive discount, we have hand-picked some for you. The discount that we are talking about is the 2024 year end discount or the December 2024 discount.

The discount on popular sedans goes up to Rs 2 lakh and can be grabbed if a new car model is purchased in December 2024.

Skoda/ Volkswagen discounts

Volkswagen Group offers VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia in India and both the sedans are available with massive benefit of more than Rs 1.5 lakh on some trims. The 1.0-litre models that offer an output of 115hp and offer manual/ automatic gearbox options get more than Rs 1.5 lakh discount. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre variants get discount of around Rs 70,000 during December 2024.

Honda discount offers

Honda offers a couple of sedans in India and that include the Honda Amaze and Honda City. The discount on Honda sedans is up to Rs 1.2 lakh.

The Honda Amaze which is quite a common sedan in India gets up to Rs 1.2 lakh discount during December. The sedan gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 90hp of output. It gets either manual or CVT automatic transmission.

When it comes to the Honda City sedan, it gets total discount of Rs 1.14 lakh. The sedan rivals the Hyundai Verna in India and gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is paired with CVT and manual gearbox options. The power output of the sedan is 121hp. On the other hand, the City e:HEV gets a 126hp petrol-hybrid powertrain with benefits of up to Rs 90,000 this month.

Maruti discount offers

Maruti Suzuki offers attractive discount for the period of December 2024. The older generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets benefits worth Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000. The 1.2-litre petrol engine offers 90hp power. On the other hand, the Ciaz is available with discount of around Rs 50,000.

The new generation of Maruti Suzuki Dzire has debuted at a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh (Ex-showroom). The fourth-gen Dzire is offered with a new 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine paired with five-speed manual and AMT units. The engine churns out 80bhp and 112Nm. It also comes in a CNG version that produces 68bhp and 102Nm. It comes in four trims for petrol variant– LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+. The CNG is only available on the mid-spec VXi and ZXi trims.

