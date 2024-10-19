Get up to Rs 2.5 lakh discount on the BYD Seal this festive season, check the offer here

The festive season is around the corner and multiple car manufacturers are offering attractive discount. If you planning for an electric sedan, you should check offers on the BYD Seal. This electric sedan gets a discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh in this festive season. The company has recently announced the prices for its all-electric MPV- the eMax 7.

The BYD Seal is offered in multiple variants and that includes Dynamic, Premium as well as Performance. The price starts at Rs 41 lakh and goes up to Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Discount

The maximum discount that can be availed on the BYD Seal EV is up to Rs 2.5 lakh. The top-spec variant of the Seal gets the maximum discount of Rs 2.5 lakh. The benefit includes Rs 2 lakh cash discount and three year service and maintenance package worth Rs 50,000. Similarly, the Premium variant gets benefits worth Rs 1 lakh.

Features

The BYD Seal comes with two battery options, a 61.44 kWh unit and an 82.56 kWh unit. The Dynamic trim offers a range of 510km and gets a 61.44 kWh battery pack. It can go from 0-100km/h in just 7.5 seconds.

The Premium trim offers a range of 650km and gets 82.56 kWh battery pack. It can go from 0-100km/h in just 5.9 seconds. The top variant i.e. Performance gets a range of 580km and a battery capacity of 82.56 kWh. It can go from 0-100km/hr in 3.8 seconds.

When it comes to features it includes a standard kit with nine airbags, traction control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, a 10.5-inch digital instrument cluster, an electric front seat with adjustment and ventilation functions, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, 360-degree camera, and 12-speaker setup.