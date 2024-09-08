Get up to Rs 12 lakh discount on these SUVs in India, Know the offers here

If you are planning to buy a new SUV in India, you can opt for these SUVs as they get up to Rs 12 lakh benfits. The manufacturers of these SUVs are Jeep, Volkswagen and many more. We have mentioned about these models in detail.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

For the month of September 2024, the Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a cash discount of Rs 12 lakh. The buyers can access the Jeep Wave Exclusive Ownership Program too. This offer is available till the end of September 2024. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 268bhp and 400Nm. The Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a 4×4 system.

MG Gloster

The MG Gloster SUV gets a big discount of Rs 6 lakh for the existing model this month. The offer includes cash discount, corporate discount as well as exchange offer. The SUV gets a 2 litre diesel turbo engine and a 2 litre diesel twin turbo engine. The first engine offers 161 PS/373.5 Nm while the second engine offers 215.5 PS/478.5 Nm.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun MY23 gets a benefit of up to Rs 3.07 lakh. While the maximum benefit is on 1.5-litre GT variants, the Taigun 1.0-litre variant gets a discount of Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh. The offers are available till the end of September.

Toyota Hilux

If you are looking for a hardcore lifestyle pickup, you might choose the Toyota Hilux. The Hilux pickup gets maximum discount of up to Rs 14 lakh. The pickup truck gets a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine that is paired with manual and automatic transmission. While the first one gets 204 PS/420 Nm while the second one gets 204 PS/500 Nm. The Toyota Hilux is the rival of the Isuzu V-Cross in India.

