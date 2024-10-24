Get savings of Rs 21,000 on Aprilia RS 457; Offer limited for a specific period

The Aprilia RS 457 is getting a good offer for the festive season and if you want to get the motorcycle during the specific period, you can get a savings of Rs 21,000. The limited period in the festive season is between October 23 and October 31, 2024. During the limited period offer, the RS 457 will be offered with quickshifter as a standard accessory.

The bi-directional quickshifter usually costs Rs 27,999 but during the limited period offer, the accessory costs Rs 7000 only. Thus the final price of the motorcycle is Rs 4.17 lakh (ex-showroom). The saving that can be made on the Aprilia RS 457 is Rs 21,000 and this makes the offer quite interesting.

The Aprilia RS 457 is powered by a 457cc parallel liquid-cooled DOHC engine. The engine generates 47.6 bhp of maximum power and 43.5 Nm of peak torque. When it comes to gear, we get a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle also features a standard slipper and assist clutch as standard.

When it comes to brakes, we get 320 mm front disc brake and 220 mm rear disc brakes. The dual-channel ABS system is offered as standard on the motorcycle.

In India, the Aprilia RS 457 competes with the likes of Yamaha R3 and Kawasaki Ninja 500.